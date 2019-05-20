Lille Manager Confirms 'Nicolas Pepe Will Leave' This Summer as European Giants Prepare Bids

Lille manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that in-demand winger Nicolas Pépé 'will leave' the club this summer amid interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The Ivory Coast international has scored 22 goals and claimed 11 assists for Les Dogues this season as Lille qualified for next season's Champions League group stages, ending the campaign as runners up in Ligue 1.

Pépé has been attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich ahead of the summer transfer window, and manager Galtier confirmed that his star forward has already played his last game for the club.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"Nicolas Pépé will leave," Galtier told Canal+ (via The Manchester Evening News). "Life’s like that, football’s like that today.

"He is a player of the highest level who will have a big decision to make on the choice of his next club. There will be a battle between the great European teams.

"I hope that he will take a good amount of time to think about it, do his research. Like he did when he came here and when he decided to stay here [last summer], find the right project."

Arsenal and Manchester United have been scouting Pépé for some time as they both look to add attacking reinforcements this summer, although the former could be forced to look elsewhere if they lose the Europa League final.

Premier League rivals Chelsea will also consider a move depending on their transfer ban, having already secured Christian Pulisic's arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Adrien Rabiot and Nicolas Pepe are both positionally the type of players #MUFC should be considering. Rabiot would he the perfect partner for Pogba in the middle and Pepe would be the right-sided forward the team has missed for years. They'd be excellent additions to the squad. — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) May 14, 2019

Recently crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have eyed up Pépé as a potential long-term successor to Arjen Robben, although the club's main decision maker Uli Hoeness has played down making any more transfers in the forward's price range.