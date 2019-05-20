Liverpool 'Make Decision' Over Futures of Daniel Sturridge & Alberto Moreno Ahead of UCL Final

Liverpool are reported to have informed out of contract stars Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno over their futures at the club, with an announcement expected over the next two weeks.

The duo are among a host of fringe players widely expected to leave the club this summer, with manager Jurgen Klopp expected to trim the squad that took Manchester City to within a point of the Premier League title, and booked a place in the Champions League final against Tottenham next month.

With a match of that magnitude on the agenda, you can forgive Liverpool for keeping announcements over squad upheaval to a minimum, but the Liverpool Echo report that it is 'likely' both Sturridge and Moreno have been informed over their futures.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The local newspaper leads with the headline that Liverpool have 'made a decision' over the pair, explaining that the Premier League requires full 'released and retained' lists to be submitted by the third Saturday in May.

Given that deadline passed on May 18th, it is understood that Liverpool will have told Sturridge and Moreno whether they will be released from the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of June.

Both players have been used fleetingly this season, and it would come as a surprise if they were retained, but they have both been included in Klopp's 26-man squad for their pre-Champions League training camp in Marbella next month, so it seems the story isn't quite over for either just yet.

Training squad for Marbella: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Keita, Kelleher, Lallana, Lovren, Mane, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Moreno, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Woodburn. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 20, 2019

June also marks the expiry of Divock Origi's contract, but he too has been included in the squad for the training camp after his dramatic upturn in form in the absence of Roberto Firmino - scoring the winner against Newcastle and then a match-winning brace against Barcelona - and he is expected to be offered fresh terms.

In the case of each of the trio, it seems likely that we can expect official announcements shortly after the Champions League final concludes on 1st June.