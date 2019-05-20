Luciano Spalletti Challenges Inter to Prove Their 'Strength' Ahead of Final Day Showdown in Serie A

By 90Min
May 20, 2019

Luciano Spalletti has insisted that his Inter players must prove they are worthy of representing the Nerazzurri after they slipped to a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Napoli on Sunday evening.


Inter had the opportunity to secure Champions League qualification with a win, but they put in a poor performance and were comprehensively beaten - leaving them needing a win against relegation-threatened Empoli on the final day of the season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Speaking about the crunch match against Empoli, Spalletti called on his players to show prove they have the gumption to wear the Inter shirt. 


“It’s a final for us, we need to be ready to play it," he told reporters (via Inter's website).


"We need to maintain the composure of those who know how to assess things. The team played poorly tonight but our destiny is in our own hands. We need to take to the pitch to win because it’s a crucial match for us, we'll either be in or out. 


"We need to have the substance, composure and strength that an Inter side should have. You have to know how to withstand this kind of pressure if you wear this shirt."


Speaking about the game itself, Spalletti argued that his side made far too many tactical mistakes, particularly when in possession of the ball in their own third.

"We didn’t start the game badly but then we made technical mistakes when building from deep. When you have a performance like that, mistakes are made all over the pitch and the problem isn’t just in one part of the team. 


"We made a mistake which cost us a goal. We then misplaced a few too many passes and we weren’t fortunate when taking our chances. When it became stretched, they showed that they were stronger than us."

