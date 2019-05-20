Man Utd 'Start Negotiations' With Benfica Star Joao Felix & Prepare to Meet €120m Release Clause

Manchester United have kick-started negotiations with S.L. Benfica wonderkid João Félix as they look to beat Real Madrid to the teenager's signature this summer.





The 19-year-old forward has had a breakout season in the Portuguese capital, scoring 20 goals and claiming 11 assists as Benfica rounded off their season by winning the league title thanks to a 4-1 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.





Félix's performances this season has seen him become a major transfer target for a number of Europe's biggest club, most notably attracting interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

And Sunday's edition of Record (via Sport Witness) claimed that United have actually begun negotiations over a move for Félix this summer.





It's added that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are even willing to meet the teenager's €120m release clause to pip Real Madrid to Félix's signature before the start of next season.





Atlético Madrid are also claimed to be monitoring Félix's future as they prepare for life without Antoine Griezmann, although Los Rojiblancos are believed to be keeping a closer eye on Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi.





Manchester United are set to undergo a major summer makeover and have been mentioned in the same breath as most players expected to make a move over the next few months.





But unlike rumoured deals for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, Swansea's Daniel James or Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon, Manchester United would be forced to pay a club-record fee to land Félix this summer.

Although United are almost certainly interested in Félix, as most clubs in Europe are, making the 19-year-old forward the most expensive signing in Premier League history is unlikely to be at the top of their list of priorities this summer.