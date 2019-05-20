Manchester City 2018/19 Review: End of Season Report Card for the Citizens

Having just secured the Premier League title with an astonishing 98 points, with the Carabao Cup and Community Shield and the FA Cup under their belts, this season is arguably the greatest in Manchester City's history.

City managed to retain the Premier League title despite coming under immense pressure from an excellent Liverpool side throughout the season. They have dominated English football while playing the attractive brand of football that manager Pep Guardiola has been renowned for.

However, despite dominating domestically, City did face disappointment in Europe once again, having been knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by Tottenham Hotspur.

With a momentous season to look back on, here is the Citizens' 2018/19 report card.

League Performance

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Premier League - 1st (Champions)





After breaking several records in their title-winning campaign last season, not many would have expected them to hit the same heights this year.

City managed to rack up a total of 98 points and have also equalled their record from last season for the most wins in a 38-game Premier League campaign, with 32.

These feats have been all the more impressive considering that the Citizens suffered three defeats in four games in December, leaving them in third place and seven points behind league leaders Liverpool.

City crucially beat Liverpool at the Etihad in January to reduce the gap to four points. However they then lost to Newcastle at end of the month, with the Reds having an opportunity to once again extend that gap to seven points and strengthen their grip on the Premier League title.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Liverpool failed to win their game in hand and crucially dropped points in away games in February and March to West Ham United, Manchester United and Everton.

The loss to Newcastle would be the last time City would drop points, winning 14 consecutive games at the end of the season to secure back-to-back Premier League wins and their fourth triumph in Premier League history.

This was made even more impressive when taking into account injuries to key players such as Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian missing large parts of the campaign. De Bruyne was City's talisman last season, but in his absence the likes of Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva stepped up to enjoy their best campaigns in a City shirt.

Domestic Cup Performance

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Carabao Cup - Winners

City entered the season as holders of the Carabao Cup. This season they beat Oxford United, Fulham, Leicester City and Burton Albion on their way to the final at Wembley. This run included a scarcely believable 9-0 victory in their semi-final first leg against League One side Burton Albion.

They went on to face Chelsea in the final, a cagey encounter that ended goalless after 120 minutes, with the match being decided on penalties.

Jorginho and David Luiz failed to score for Chelsea, and İlkay Gündoğan, Sergio Agüero, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling managed to hit the target, with Sterling scoring the winning spot-kick.





FA Cup - Winners

Michael Regan/GettyImages

City recorded a 6-0 win over Watford in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, becoming the first team in English football history to win a domestic treble.

On their way to the final they thrashed Rotherham United 7-0 in the third round and Burnley 5-0 in the fourth round. They then faced League Two side Newport County in the quarter-final and were frustrated in the first-half before finding their groove and ending up 4-1 winners.

They faced their most difficult game of their cup final run in the quarter-final against Swansea. They found themselves 2-0 down after 30 minutes but came back to win 3-2, with their last two goals being scored in controversial circumstances.

They then met Brighton & Hove Albion in the semi-final, as an early goal from Gabriel Jesus was enough to send the Citizens to their first FA Cup final since 2013.

Continental Cup Performance

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Champions League - Quarter Final

City's biggest disappointment this season will once again be their failure in the Champions League.

They started their European campaign with a defeat to Lyon but went on to win four of their remaining five games in the group stages to set up a round of 16 tie with Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

They were on the receiving end of some contentious VAR decisions in the first leg and found themselves 2-1 down and reduced to 10 men. Despite this, they managed to score two late goals to win 3-2 and take control of the tie.

In the next leg they thrashed Schalke 7-0 in the second leg to set up an all-English quarter-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

City lost the first leg 1-0 at Tottenham's new stadium, with Son Heung-min giving the London side the priceless winner.

The second leg started in dramatic fashion with five goals being scored and City leading 3-2 after half an hour had been played. Agüero then scored a brilliant goal to give the Citizens the lead on aggregate, but it was short-lived as Fernando Llorente scored the decisive goal in the tie for Tottenham in the dying embers of the game.





City continued to lay siege to the Tottenham goal and thought they had scored a last-gasp winner when Raheem Sterling slotted in from close range. In what would prove to be one of the most dramatic moments of the season, the goal was disallowed by the VAR due to Agüero being marginally offside in the build-up.





After the goal was disallowed Guardiola sank to his knees in despair as his side failed to progress past the quarter-final stage for the third consecutive season.

Best Player

Another day, another award 😍 I could really get used to this ... 😅 Honored to have been chosen as FWA's player of the year, massive achievement & honor, and people know how much this means to me 👏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/1vo0MFFpxA — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 10, 2019

In a team full of outstanding players, Sterling has been the pick of the bunch. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a magnificent season, scoring 23 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Despite enjoying a productive campaign last season, doubts remained about Sterling's quality and questions were asked about his finishing ability after he failed to score at the World Cup for England.

All these doubts have been quelled this year as Sterling has established himself as City's go-to attacking player. He has made decisive and important contributions throughout the campaign and is now considered to be amongst the best players in the Premier League. His performances this season have led him to being voted as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year and the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Worst Player

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

After spending most of last season as City's first choice left-back, Fabian Delph struggled during the 2018/19 campaign. He has only made eight starts and when he has played, he has been very poor.

It has been no coincidence that some of City's worst performances and results have come while Delph has started.

The 29-year-old made mistakes in City's defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester in December as well being sent off against the Foxes. He also made a costly error during City's first leg Champions League quarter-final defeat to Tottenham when he failed to close down Son.

Delph has also struggled with injury problems and may face a fight to stay at the Etihad next season.

The Manager

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The serial winner has added to his great trophy cabinet once again this season. Guardiola's man-management, tactical knowledge and composure under pressure have proven why he is considered to be the best manager in the world.

Manchester City suffered three defeats to Liverpool in all competitions last season with many saying that Jürgen Klopp's high-energy, high-pressing tactics were the perfect way to beat Guardiola's sides.





This season, with City winning the title ahead of Liverpool by only one point, the fact that they took four points off their title rivals was crucial. Guardiola's willingness to adapt his tactics was vital in these fixtures. Moving away from City's usual possession-based game, the Citizens played more conservatively and did not play a high-line as they had done in the defeats to the Reds last season.





Credit has to be given to Guardiola for showing pragmatism when he is considered to be a purist who always stuck to his principles.





His rotation of his team has been near-perfect and the way he has managed his players amid the tension and pressure of the title fight in the closing months of the season was brilliant.

Overall Grade

The Citizens have somehow kept their ridiculously high standards from last season when they racked up a record Premier League total of 100 points, managing 98 this time round. The key difference has been that they won the league at a canter last year with a 19 point lead, whereas this season they have been pushed all the way by the Premier League's greatest ever runners-up in Liverpool, who managed a record second-place points total of 97 points.

Holding off the title challenge of this excellent Liverpool side has shown that this current City squad possesses great mental fortitude to go with their technical brilliance on the pitch.

Guardiola's side did suffer disappointment in Europe once again but they did more than make for that with a domestic treble, something no side has ever achieved in the history of English football.