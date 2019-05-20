Massimiliano Allegri Confirms He's Eager to Find a New Club After Announcing Juventus Exit

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri insists that he doesn't want to have a break from football next season after confirming that he would be ending a five-year spell in Turin this summer.

The 51-year-old arrived at Juventus following an impressive stint at AC Milan and he's gone on to win 11 major honours for the club, as well as reach two Champions League finals.

But after confirming that he would be leaving at the end of the season, Allegri insisted that he doesn't want to take a sabbatical next season and is keen to find a new club sooner rather than later.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

"I am not particularly looking for a year off," Allegro told Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia). "I’ll only take a Sabbatical if I have to, but otherwise, the idea is to find a project that convinces me. Life is full of surprises and you have to be ready for anything.

"I spoke to the president [Andrea Agnelli] after Ajax [knocked Juventus out of the Champions League] and we had the plans to continue, but over the last six weeks or so we all came together and reached the same conclusion.

"We never got to contracts or anything like that, but I realised that for the good of Juventus, it was right to move on and change."

Allegri's decision to walk away from Juventus is expected to have ramifications in the Premier League, as the decision makers in Turin are weighing up a move for current Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues have already lined up Frank Lampard as Sarri's potential successor this summer, but Allegri's availability could throw a spanner in the works as Chelsea desperately look to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

This current Juventus team does not need a tactical genius to win the Champions League. The squad is full of winners, they just need the idea, identity and motivation. With players like Chiellini, Pjanic and Ronaldo, Inzaghi can build on Allegri's team and insert his ideas. — hash (@hashim0307) May 19, 2019

Questions have also been raised over the futures of Niko Kovač (Bayern Munich), Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint-Germain) and Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona), meaning that Pep Guardiola could be the only title-winning manager to retain their job in Europe's top five leagues.