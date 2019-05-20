Massimiliano Allegri Confirms He's Eager to Find a New Club After Announcing Juventus Exit

By 90Min
May 20, 2019

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri insists that he doesn't want to have a break from football next season after confirming that he would be ending a five-year spell in Turin this summer.

The 51-year-old arrived at Juventus following an impressive stint at AC Milan and he's gone on to win 11 major honours for the club, as well as reach two Champions League finals.

But after confirming that he would be leaving at the end of the season, Allegri insisted that he doesn't want to take a sabbatical next season and is keen to find a new club sooner rather than later.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

"I am not particularly looking for a year off," Allegro told Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia). "I’ll only take a Sabbatical if I have to, but otherwise, the idea is to find a project that convinces me. Life is full of surprises and you have to be ready for anything.

"I spoke to the president [Andrea Agnelli] after Ajax [knocked Juventus out of the Champions League] and we had the plans to continue, but over the last six weeks or so we all came together and reached the same conclusion.

"We never got to contracts or anything like that, but I realised that for the good of Juventus, it was right to move on and change."

Allegri's decision to walk away from Juventus is expected to have ramifications in the Premier League, as the decision makers in Turin are weighing up a move for current Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues have already lined up Frank Lampard as Sarri's potential successor this summer, but Allegri's availability could throw a spanner in the works as Chelsea desperately look to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

Questions have also been raised over the futures of Niko Kovač (Bayern Munich), Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint-Germain) and Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona), meaning that Pep Guardiola could be the only title-winning manager to retain their job in Europe's top five leagues.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message