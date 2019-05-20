Moussa Sissoko Suggests Tottenham 'Could Have a New Coach' at the End of the Season

Moussa Sissoko has hinted that Mauricio Pochettino's days at Tottenham Hotspur could be numbered, as the Argentine comes to the end of his fifth year at the north London club.

Pochettino has performed admirably during his time at Spurs and has most recently led the club to their first ever Champions League final, where they will play Liverpool on 1 June.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, the final in Madrid could prove to be his last game in charge. As reported by Get French Football News, Sissoko has hinted that the former Southampton boss may not be at the club next season. When questioned on whether his own future depends on Pochettino staying with Spurs, the midfielder said: "Not necessarily, I don't know.





"At the end of the season, it could be that they have a new project, that a new coach comes, and he doesn't count on me, he wants to sell me. Many different things could happen. But for the moment I feel good there, I am happy there. And in my head I have no thoughts of leaving."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Pochettino has attracted plaudits from all across Europe during his five-year spell in north London and has been lauded for the success of his team under strict financial constraints. Tottenham's stadium redevelopment has led to the club being unable to sign any new players for the past three transfer windows.

The Lilywhites boss has consistently been linked with jobs at major European clubs and previously intimated that winning the Champions League could be the perfect way to end his time in north London.

Should Pochettino's men pull off a famous victory in Madrid, the potential departure of their manager would surely play on the minds of even the most elated supporters.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The impending exit of Juventus manager Massimilano Allegri will have done nothing to calm the fears of Tottenham supporters, as their manager is known to be the subject of admiration from some of Europe's biggest clubs.