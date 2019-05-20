Napoli Reach 'Agreement' With Tottenham Defender Kieran Trippier Over Summer Move

By 90Min
May 20, 2019

Napoli have reportedly reached an agreement with Kieran Trippier ahead of a transfer this summer, but have yet to discuss a deal for the defender with Tottenham Hotspur.

Rumours linking the England international with a move to Naples have been circulating for the last few weeks and it has now been suggested that the Italian side have a contract agreed with the 28-year-old.

Il Mattino claims that personal terms have been approved by the player's representatives, meaning only a fee with Tottenham is to be reached.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, the newspaper also claims that 'no contact' has yet been made between the two clubs, meaning previous reports that a €20m fee has been agreed are wide of the mark.


It is expected that an amount in this region would be enough to persuade Tottenham to sell, with Trippier being far from his best for the majority of the season and manager Mauricio Pochettino needing to sell players to fund his own signings during the upcoming window.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Despite the full-back's poor form, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti remains keen to add him to his squad as soon as possible although the transfer is not due to be finalised in the next few weeks.

This is due to the fact both sides are still yet to complete their campaigns, with Napoli having one more fixture to go in Serie A, while Spurs are currently preparing for the Champions League final on 1 June.

No deal for any Tottenham squad member is expected to be completed before the game against Liverpool, with Pochettino wanting everyone in his team fully-focused on the club's attempt to win their first ever Champions League.

      Modal message