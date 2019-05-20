Newcastle Transfers: Deciding Which Players to Keep & Sell This Summer

After a worrying beginning to the campaign, Newcastle rallied to assure themselves of another season in the Premier League with relative comfort.

Much has been said about the ownership at St. James' Park that it's starting to get a but worn out and boring in all fairness. Nevertheless, it is still a topic incredibly relevant for the club, with the need for an injection of cash more apparent than ever in the case of Rafael Benitez.

The Spaniard's future on Tyneside hinges on owner Mike Ashley's willingness to delve deeper into his pockets. Benitez has refused to commit himself to the Magpies unless he is given reassurances over the club's spending power going forward, therefore what will happen regarding in the window is really anyone's guess.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

With that in mind, who stays and who goes is difficult to predict as, without Benitez, you would expect the vast majority to stay and very little reinforcements to enter through the door. So, let's work on the basis that Benitez stays and Newcastle will have a bit of money to spend in the summer - meaning they can be more realistic on a squad rebuild.

Now that's been ironed out, let's see what could change for them to build on their 13th place Premier League finish.

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka - KEEP - The Slovakian goalkeeper has been a revelation since signing permanently from Sparta Prague last summer. Their undoubted number one.

Karl Darlow - KEEP - Having lost his place in the side to Dubravka, Darlow may be seeking first team opportunities elsewhere, but if the club can keep him he'll make a half-decent backup.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Rob Elliot - SELL - Not a single appearance in the league this season, Elliot's days are surely up in the north east.

Freddie Woodman - KEEP & LOAN - There is a reason Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Woodman this year. The young 'keeper has a fine future ahead of him and a loan move would suit all parties.

Full Backs

Paul Dummett - KEEP - Having born in Newcastle, Dummett bleeds black and white more than anyone else in the squad.

Javier Manquillo - KEEP - Has looked fairly comfortable since earning a spot in the side. Works better as a wing-back in the current Magpies system.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

DeAndre Yedlin - SELL - Still with a few years left on his deal, Yedlin could be sold for a less error-strewn defender, with a move to the MLS a possibility.

Antonio Barreca - SEND BACK - You are forgiven for forgetting he was a loan signing at the club, since he only played once. Which, let's be fair, will be his only appearance.

Matt Ritchie - KEEP - Falls into this category after being converted from a winger, is still one of the best dead ball specialists in the division.

Centre Backs

Jamaal Lascelles - KEEP - Lascelles had another solid season for Benitez's men, a leader both on and off the pitch with his best years still to come.

Ciaran Clark - SELL - The club boast a plethora of central defender and Clark could be in the firing line this summer, despite having an eye for goal.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Fabian Schar - KEEP - But sod that, because whatever Clark can do, Schar can do 100x better. Star player this season for the Magpies.

Federico Fernandez - KEEP - Played only ten times in the league this year but still a fairly solid centre half on his day.

Florian Lejeune - KEEP - Suffered some terrible injuries during his time in the north east but one that Benitez will look to keep hold of (nobody wants an injured player anyway).

Central Midfielders

Ki Sung-Yueng - SELL - There would be plenty of buyers for the midfielder, who has failed to really excel on Tyneside.

Jonjo Shelvey - SELL - Being pipped for an England call-up means you've got talent, but that doesn't mask some dreadful behaviour both on an off the pitch.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Mohamed Diame - RELEASE - Desperate to stay on Tyneside, Diame is out of contract and at 31, unlikely to get a new one.

Issac Hayden - KEEP - That's if he doesn't try and leave again, of course.





Sean Longstaff - KEEP - A local lad and with real ability to boot, he's definitely on the 'yes' list and a potential future captain of the side.

Attacking Midfielders & Wingers

Kenedy - SEND BACK - In what has seemingly been his 200th loan at Newcastle, he became the first player since 2010 to play a full Premier League first half without completing a pass. Back to Chelsea.

Christian Atsu - KEEP - By no means a bad player but certainly not the quality Benitez will want to move the club forward. Could sell but wouldn't have any wingers left.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Ayoze Perez - KEEP - If you think otherwise in any capacity you're a fool. Their best player by a country mile. If they can, keep and give an eight-year-contract.

Miguel Almiron - KEEP - Had his season cut short due to injury but offered fans a glimpse of the kind of talent they can have if their owner parts with a bit of cash. Quality player and one to watch next season.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Jacob Murphy - SELL - Clearly not in Benitez's plans and West Brom is about his level anyway.





Rolando Aarons - SELL - Still on the books at the club but that page has surely been turned over now.

Forwards

Dwight Gayle - SELL - One player in the side who might be able to generate a decent amount of money. Would have plenty of suitors should that happen, like his current loan club, West Brom. Maybe?

Salomon Rondon - KEEP - SWAP HIM WITH GAYLE IT SEEMS SO OBVIOUS.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Joselu - SELL - Not very good at scoring which, unfortunately, is kind of what he is supposed to do.





Yoshinori Muto - SELL - Does he deserve another chance? Probably, but for £9.5m you reckon they could maybe get a couple of quid for him. A total nothing player this season.