NWSL Week 6 Roundup: Chicago Go Top of Standings & Reign Pick Up First Win of 2019

Australia forward Sam Kerr further underlined her importance to the Chicago Red Stars after another two goals pushed the team top of the NWSL standings following a 2-1 win over previous leaders Houston Dash on the road in Texas.

Kerr, who will soon be temporarily leaving to report for international duty for the 2019 Women's World Cup, opened the scoring after just eight minutes in Houston and had doubled Chicago's early lead within another five minutes.

Sofia Huerta pulled one back for the Dash, who were missing England's Rachel Daly through a red card suspension, but the Red Stars held on for the victory to go into first place by a point.

The Utah Royals would have ended week six top of the table had it not been for a late equaliser scored by North Carolina Courage midfielder Elizabeth Eddy.

The Royals, who lost their perfect start to the season in week five when they lost to Chicago, had led for much of the game after Amy Rodriguez scored in the seventh minute. But Eddy, assisted by Debinha, struck with a little over 10 minutes to go and the points were shared.

Elsewhere, the Washington Spirit moved to within one point of the top after they snapped Portland Thorns' early season winning streak on the road.

Spirit's Ashley Hatch and an own goal from Thorns' Dagny Brynjarsdottir either side of half-time gave the hosts a 2-0 lead. The contest was made interesting when Caitlin Foord scored for Portland, but only a few minutes passed before Jordan DiBiasi made sure of the win for Washington.

Reign FC beat Sky Blue for their first NWSL win of 2019, a 2-1 result secured by a winning goal from England's Jodie Taylor in what should be her last game before international duty.

Sky Blue's Raquel Rodriguez had scored first for the visitors in Tacoma, WA, but an own goal and then Taylor's 78th-minute winner turned the game in favour of the home team.

Sky Blue are still yet to win after six games of the 2019 season, but Reign's victory ensured that they were able to just about stay in contact with the playoff-chasing pack.