Pep Guardiola Makes Harry Maguire His Top Priority After Vincent Kompany Confirms Departure

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shortlisted Harry Maguire as his number one target to replace the club's captain Vincent Kompany next season.

The 26-year-old defender was heavily linked with a move to the other side of Manchester in the aftermath of the World Cup in 2018, but Maguire never saw links with Old Trafford come to fruition and remained at Leicester City last season.

Maguire is once again being tipped with a switch to the north-west this summer, but The Daily Mail report that this time it's Guardiola's Manchester City who want to secure the England international's signature.

City have made Maguire their top priority following the confirmation that Kompany would be leaving to take over at Anderlecht.

But the club might be forced to pay a record fee for a defender to get the deal over the line, as the Daily Mail suggests that Maguire's fee could eclipse the £75m that Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk.

Guardiola's interest in recruiting Maguire this summer hasn't just stemmed from Kompany's departure, however, as the Catalan approached the defender to lavish him with praise in the aftermath of Manchester City's win on the penultimate day of the season.

Although City have a history with Leicester following last year's deal for Riyad Mahrez, the Foxes have been reluctant to break up the nucleus of their title-winning squad and are under no real financial pressure to sell.

Add to that the club are undergoing somewhat of a renaissance since appointing Brendan Rodgers as their new manager, Leicester City could at the very least insist that Maguire sees out more of his contract, which runs until 2023.