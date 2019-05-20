Pep Guardiola to Receive Lucrative New Contract Offer From Manchester City Following Treble Win

May 20, 2019

Manchester City completed the first ever domestic treble in men's English football on Saturday evening, as they thrashed Watford 6-0 at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

Despite the failure to progress past the quarter-final stages of the Champions League, the 2018/19 season will be reflected upon as one of success for the Citizens, as they completed a clean sweep of the Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup titles.

As a reward, The Sun reports that manager Pep Guardiola is set to be offered a bumper new contract believed to be worth £100m over five years. This new deal would improve on his existing contract which is worth roughly £15m a year.

Amidst recent speculation linking the Spaniard to the soon-to-be-vacated managerial spot at Juventus, Guardiola distanced himself and expressed his commitment to the Manchester club.

The former Barcelona player and manager has just completed his third season at the Etihad Stadium and has stated his desire to stay and win his club their first ever Champions League title. Pep has two of those to his name already - both picked up during his time as Barca boss, but was unable to lift the trophy with Bayern Munich.

Guardiola acknowledged the achievement in securing the domestic treble, but insisted success should be measured on their ability to win European football's most prestigious prize. 

As quoted by Goal, City's boss said: "I said before that I know we will be judged at the end on whether we win the Champions League. I know unless we do that, it will not be enough. This comes with me, I know that."


He continued: "But we want to win it, and I wouldn’t be here next season unless I believed we could improve as a group. We need to continue to try to play well and to arrive at the later stages of competitions, fighting."

If transfer rumours are anything to go by, Man City's desire to improve is clear for all to see, as they continue to be linked with some of Europe's top talents. Only time will tell whether it is enough to deliver the club their first European trophy since the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008.

