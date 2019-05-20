PSG Issue Statement on Kylian Mbappe's Future Amid Speculation Over Summer Departure

Paris Saint-Germain have said that the 'strong bond' between the club and striker Kylian Mbappe will continue next season, nipping in the bud speculation that the 20-year-old could move on this summer.

Mbappe's 32 goals in 28 league games won him the Ligue 1 player of the year award, and he has been linked frequently with his countryman Zinedine Zidane's squad overhaul at Real Madrid.

Speaking in an acceptance speech for the award on Sunday, he alluded to potential 'greater responsibility elsewhere' which led many to the assessment that he would indeed be departing from the French champions. It seems now as if his comments may have been misinterpreted, however, with the club releasing a statement on Twitter which cleared things up.

The brief statement, released in French, translates to: "For two years, a strong bond has been formed between PSG and Kylian Mbappe, and this story will continue next season with a shared ambition to make European football history in the year of the 50th anniversary of this club."

Having joined from Monaco in the summer of 2017, with a fee of around €180m including add-ons agreed, Mbappe has gone on to establish himself as one of the world's best strikers.

In addition to his goalscoring exploits in Paris - with 59 goals in 86 games in total - he also fired France to a World Cup in the summer, earning himself a reputation as an international superstar at such a young age.

A Champions League win would ensure he has won virtually everything there is to win at club level, and it seems as if PSG have intentions of doing just that when the 2019/20 season gets underway.