Bolivian Ref Dies After Suffering Heart Attack on Field and Second Heart Attack at Hospital

JUAN CARLOS USNAYO/AFP/Getty Images

Victor Hugo Hurtado was reffing a game at nearly 13,000 feet above sea level when he suffered the first heart attack.

By Associated Press
May 20, 2019

LA PAZ, Bolivia — A 31-year-old referee soccer collapsed during a Bolivian league match high up in the Andes and died after being taken to the hospital.

The match between the Always Ready and Oriente Petrolero clubs was played at Municipal Stadium in El Alto, which sits about 3,900 meters (12,795 feet) above sea level.

The game was at the 47th minute when referee Victor Hugo Hurtado toppled backward and fell off the field. Players and team doctors rushed to his side and after a few minutes Hurtado was put in an ambulance and driven away.

Always Ready team doctor Eric Kosziner told reporters later that the referee suffered a heart attack on the field and then a second, fatal attack as he arrived at the hospital.

