Scotland Confirm Former Chelsea and Liverpool Coach Steve Clarke as New Manager

The Scottish FA have confirmed that former West Brom manager Steve Clarke will take over as manager until 2022, replacing Alex McLeish, who was sacked for a disappointing start to qualifying for Euro 2020.

In an illustrious coaching career so far, Clarke has worked as assistant manager at both Chelsea and Liverpool, with spells in charge of West Brom and Reading before taking over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership 18 months ago.

There, he has transformed the Ayrshire side from relegation contenders into a team who will compete in Europe next season, having confirmed a third-placed finish with a win over Rangers in what proved to be his last game in charge.

He won the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award for his efforts, and was announced on Monday as the new head coach of the national team.

“It is an honour to be appointed Scotland National Head Coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment," Clarke said in an SFA statement.

“I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.

“I appreciate the Scotland supporters have waited a long time for the national team to qualify for a major tournament. Now we have a Women’s World Cup to look forward to in France this summer and it’s my motivation to emulate the success of Shelley Kerr and her squad by leading us to EURO 2020.

“I believe we can qualify and look forward to that journey with the players and the fans, starting against Cyprus and Belgium next month.”