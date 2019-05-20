Tanguy Ndombele: Lyon President Confirms 3 Offers Have Been Made Amid Man Utd & Man City Interest

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombélé has already been the subject of three transfer offers this summer, while club president Jean-Michel Aulas has also confirmed that talks have started up again with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Groupama Stadium following his standout season with the club, where he's stared in midfield alongside the likes of Nabil Fekir and Houssem Aouar.

Both Manchester City and their neighbours United have been heavily linked with Ndombélé as they look for reinforcements in midfield, as well as most recently Tottenham, but Lyon president Aulas has claimed that he would prefer that the midfielder joins Paris Saint-Germain.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

"I am negotiating with the biggest European clubs for Ndombélé," he told L'Équipe. "I'm the one who revived the PSG talks so that they don't feel dismissed.

"I told myself that it was the time to speak to PSG because PSG would win more by operating with French clubs. If PSG aligns with the three offers received and Tanguy agrees, obviously it would be nice if he goes there."

Ndombélé was at the heart of Lyon's squad which once again secured Champions League football for another season, with their 4-0 win over Caen at the weekend booking their place in the qualifying stages.

Their run in the competition this season came to an end when Lyon were drawn against Barcelona in the first round of knockout matches, having squeezed through the group stages alongside Manchester City.

Two of Ndombélé's three career goals for Lyon came in games against TSG Hoffenheim during the group stages of the competition.