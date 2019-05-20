Toni Kroos Insists He Will Keep 'Important Role' at Real Madrid Amid Paul Pogba Speculation

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed that he is ready to 'fight' for a crucial role in his side next season, having held private talks with manager Zinedine Zidane, and is not threatened by the potential arrival of Paul Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The German international - who extended his contract with Los Blancos until 2023 on Monday - has reinforced his loyalty to the club whilst admitting that he was reassured by the manager that he'd play an 'important role' in the squads rebuild for the 2019/20 season.

When Zidane returned to the Bernabeu following the departures of Santiago Solari and Julian Lopetegui, there were questions as to whether Kroos would be involved in the Frenchman's plans for the Spanish club.

Speaking in a press conference (and as quoted by Marca) however, Kroos kept the details of his discussions with Zidane ambiguous, yet seemingly positive. He said: "I won't tell you what he told me.

"I spoke with him and I know what his plan is. I'll have an important role, but I won't say more.

"Zidane knows me and knows where I can play, while in my view the left is my ideal position."

Kroos appeared 27 times under Zidane during the 2017/18 La Liga season, a campaign that also saw Real Madrid seal their third successive Champions League title during a 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

The 29-year-old midfielder had previously been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, with the German denying the claims and suggesting that they were 'absolutely false' pieces of information about him.

With the extension of Kroos' contract, however - as well as a suggestion that he is to be given game time under Zidane next season - speculation linking Manchester United's Paul Pogba with a move to the Bernabeu now seems unlikely to affect the German's future at the club.

Shrugging off any concerns surrounding his commitment to Real Madrid, as well as reinforcing his reasons for re-signing until 2023, Kroos added: "If there were doubts about my future then I wouldn't be here today.

"[The signing of Pogba] wouldn't change anything. I'll fight for my place."