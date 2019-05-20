West Ham Transfers: Deciding Which Players to Keep & Sell This Summer

The 2018/19 season was, on the whole, a positive one for West Ham. Following Manuel Pellegrini's appointment as manager, a new wave of optimism swept across the club last summer, and that was heightened further when the club decided to spend big on a number of players.

Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko were the headline acts to arrive at the London Stadium, with the former breaking the club's transfer record after signing for an initial fee of £35m.

The question now is what will the Hammers will do in the transfer market this summer? After investing over £100m in the playing squad over the past year, it's time to push on.....but that will only happen if the board are willing, and able, to plough more money into the squad.

There will be a number of outgoings this summer, presenting the club with an opportunity to get some ridiculous salaries off the club's wage bill - freeing up a wad of cash that can, hopefully, be put to better use.

Here, we rundown every first-team player and decide whether or not they deserve to be a part of Manuel's plans next season...

Goalkeepers

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Lukasz Fabianski - STAY - We start off with one of the easiest decisions. Player of the Season, Signing of the Season and all around bloody good goalkeeper. An absolute snip at £7m and a huge success story.

Adrian - RELEASE - Pains me to say that releasing Adrian is probably for the best. Not for the club, but for him. He's a class act, deserves to be playing but is not going to get a look in whilst Fabianski is around. Allow him to seek pastures new and go hunting Cardiff's Neil Etheridge for a bargain price instead.

Full Backs

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Pablo Zabaleta - STAY - Would probably have said six months ago that it was time to look to the future. But Zaba has consistently impressed this season, proving that experience and reading of the game can often make up for a lack of pace - leading to the signing of a new one-year deal. Make this season his last mind you.

Ryan Fredericks - STAY - Looked shaky after arriving from Fulham last summer, perhaps finding the step in class a little difficult to deal with. Was more assured towards the back end of the season and was wonderful away at Spurs. Another season to develop and stake his claim for a regular starting role will do him good.

Aaron Cresswell - STAY - Has been with the club for five seasons now and continues to be a reliable performer. But is reliable good enough when the club is looking to push for European spots? Not sure about that going forward, but a must keep for now.

Arthur Masuaku - STAY - Scares everybody to death with his languid, lackadaisical style of play. Gets away with it more often than not, but must improve the defensive side of his game. A good attacking outlet that Pellegrini seems to like, so let's roll with it.

Sam Byram - SELL - Everybody wanted Byram's move to work out, but it quite frankly won't. The club is pushing on, and Byram has stalled; albeit because of injury problems and a lack of game time. Nottingham Forest may let him stay permanently, and that seems like the best solution.

Ben Johnson - LOAN - Enjoyed a baptism of fire in the first-team by surprisingly featuring away at Manchester City. Needs to experience regular action and is definitely one who should be shipped out on loan.

Centre Backs

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Fabian Balbuena - STAY - Has been very, very good in his first season. Looked like he could be a bit of calamity when he first arrived, but shows tremendous fight, passion and determination. More importantly, has acted as the perfect foil and mentor for the more inexperienced Issa Diop.

Issa Diop - STAY - A real star in the making. Made a few eyes water when £22m was splashed out to bring him in from Toulouse, but has barely put a foot wrong. Balbuena's presence alongside him has been a huge factor, but his decision making and reading of the game is natural talent that you just can't teach.

Angelo Ogbonna - STAY - Still does a good job, although he shouldn't be first choice going forward. Still has decent pace and strength, but occasionally is found wanting in a positional sense. A more than capable deputy though.

Winston Reid - SELL - The posters are up and everyone is asking just one question. Where on earth is Winston Reid? Well, still recovering from a long-term injury. Will forever be remembered for scoring the last ever goal at the Boleyn Ground, but a series of injury problems means he's likely seen his best days. Moving on would be best, but not likely to happen.

Reece Oxford - SELL - Not quite sure where it's all gone wrong for Oxford, but the end result is going to be a London Stadium exit.

Central Midfielders

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Declan Rice - STAY - Say no more.

Mark Noble - STAY - Captain fantastic. Really he is. So many doubters, so many naysayers and yet he continues to perform well at the highest level. Go on Nobes.

Pedro Obiang - SELL - Scored a breathtaking goal against Spurs at Wembley the season before last, but apart from that, hasn't done much. Patrols central midfield ably enough, but doesn't have the wow factor needed to drive the club forward. Adiós señor.

Carlos Sanchez - SELL - Suffered a serious knee injury against Macclesfield in September, spending eight months on the sidelines. Returned against Southampton but many will hope that's the last time they see Sanchez in a Hammers shirt - as he's really not very good.

Jack Wilshere - STAY - As long as his contract really is as incentivised as we're led to believe, Wilshere can stay a bit longer. But for the love of god, get yourself fit man and put yourself about on the field. Another season of inactivity and the axe will need to be wielded, pronto.

Robert Snodgrass - STAY - Slammed by the owners, sent out on loan and generally cast adrift, Snodgrass looked to have no way back. But a pre-season of hard graft, determination and more importantly, professionalism saw him win the trust of Manuel Pellegrini. Now a fans favourite, he plays a vital role in setting the tone and must stay.

Edimilson Fernandes - SELL - Yep, he's still with the club. But not for much longer you'd think/hope/expect. Fiorentina his most likely destination on a permanent basis, providing they're not silly and avoid relegation to Serie B.

Nathan Holland - LOAN - Young lad who needs football. Off you pop then.

Attacking Midfielders & Wingers

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Samir Nasri - RELEASE - Well it was worth a go wasn't it? Actually, not sure it was as Nasri reportedly trousers £80k per week. Won't stay fit, isn't getting any younger and has a penchant for doing silly things. All the things West Ham need to not be associated with.

Manuel Lanzini - STAY - The Argentine maestro returned to fitness towards the back end of the season, after seeing his World Cup dream crushed by a devastating ACL tear. Missed his creativity for much of the campaign, and he should be a central figure in Manuel's future plans.

Grady Diangana - STAY - Looks promising when given the opportunity, but has found starts hard to come by. Being around the first-team squad is beneficial, though, and probably warrants sticking around, rather than being shipped out on loan.

Michail Antonio - STAY - Boundless energy and goals when they really matter. Kind of makes you forgive his technical (occasionally) ineptitude, because you always know you're going to get maximum effort. Creatives positive energy and enthusiasm, but still needs refining.

Andriy Yarmolenko - STAY - First season at the club ruined by injury. Looking forward to seeing what he can offer once he has regained fitness.

Felipe Anderson - STAY - A real superstar. One of the first names on the teamsheet but can't do it all himself. Will need help next season fashioning chances.

Forwards

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Marko Arnautovic - STAY - This wasn't straight forward. But seeing as the rest of the club's striking options (minus Chicharito, who was also hit and miss) need to go, Arnie will have to stick around - despite making things thoroughly uncomfortable. Still, a fast start to next season will help heal the wounds of his January antics.

Javier Hernandez - STAY - Isn't the goalscoring machine that everybody hoped he might be. But, he's a poacher and snaffles opportunities when they're presented to him. Super-sub may not be the role he wants, but is definitely one that Pellegrini should talk him into fulfilling.

Andy Carroll - RELEASE - Please. Do. Not. Give. Him. A. New. Deal.

Lucas Perez - SELL - Scored a few goals, but he's also not very good. Sorry about that Lucas, but it's true. Not for a side who has European aspirations.

Jordan Hugill - SELL - Another forgotten man who will hopefully bank the Hammers some welcome cash this summer once he returns from Middlesbrough. Recouping half of his transfer fee would be a win.

Xande Silva - STAY - Scored a hat-trick on his Premier League 2 debut against Spurs - in just 11 minutes. Could be a gem waiting to be unleashed by Pellegrini next season. Could be.





Toni Martinez - LOAN - Loan, loan, loan. Okay?