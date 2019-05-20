Yannick Carrasco Reveals Previous Interest From Arsenal in Latest Summer Transfer Plea

Former Atlético Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco has revealed he was the subject of interest from Arsenal during the January transfer window in a plea to clubs to try and sign him before the start of next season.

The 25-year-old upped sticks in the Spanish capital last year to move to Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang, where he's gone on to be directly involved in 24 goals in 35 appearances for the club.

Despite stressing that he is still happy with the club, Carrasco revealed Arsenal were interested in his signature earlier in the year and hinted he's leaning towards returning to Europe this summer.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

"There was interest from Arsenal and I had a lot of teams in January giving me the chance to go back to Europe, but here the president said it was difficult to go then," Carrasco told The Sun.

"Maybe this summer it is possible. If it is a good thing and I want to go, maybe I can speak with the president. All that you want is to be close to your family, and to go back to Europe is a good solution.

"I’m OK here, the club is good with me, the players and fans also are nice with me. But you know, when you are far from your family, and I think I can do good things in the European game, I am thinking it’s a solution if I can go back."

Carrasco specifically highlighted the Premier League as a potential destination for him this summer, having remained a target for Arsenal while also appearing on Manchester United's transfer shortlist.

The Belgium international, who saw teammate Axel Witsel end his brief spell in China last summer, insisted that he would suit the Premier League thanks to his versatility across the left side of the pitch.





He added: “The players who play in the Premier League tell me it is a physical league, strong, but you also have a lot of space.





“Sometimes when you play in other countries you do not have a lot of space but in England it is open, the play is up and down the pitch.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

“That would suit me. I think I can play in a lot of competitions in the world, I can attack and also I can defend.

“With the national team I play as a winger, but also I can play in behind. England would be a good competition for me. I think I would be OK.

“If I have the opportunity to go to England, why not?