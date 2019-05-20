Zinedine Zidane Admits End of La Liga Season 'Is the Best Thing' as Los Blancos Lose Again

By 90Min
May 20, 2019

Real Madrid ended their disappointing season with a home humiliation to Real Betis, as Los Blancos lost 2-0 on Sunday.

Goals from Loren Moron and former Real man Jese condemned Madrid to a 12th loss of the campaign in a season many fans will want to forget. 

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

For manager Zinedine Zidane, it was a stark reminder of how much work he has to do in the summer to get the stricken giants firing again and challenging for the titles the president of the club desires. 

In an interview reported by the Evening Standard, the 46-year-old said: "The best thing that can happen for us is to have it over now and to think about next year.


"We have no excuses. After many games we had to apologise as we have responsibility to at least give everything. It has been difficult from the start of the season, and the end with me, that is the reality.

He also believes that despite Los Blancos' troubles this season, the only way is up and that they can improve come the start of the next campaign.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"It is not the first bad year in the history of this club. And after the bad, comes the good. But we must not forget this season, we must have it very present to prepare the next one.


"We must think now about next year, and exciting our fans again. We are going to prepare the pre-season very well. We will not say that we will win everything next year, but we will compete from the first moment, and be up there battling with the others."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

It was clear that Zidane understood that recent results since his return were not good enough but seemed to steer the blame away from his players and onto himself. He said: "I always say the same, we must accept when things go bad. I am responsible for this. We had 11 games, we won five, lost four, and in the end that is what it is."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message