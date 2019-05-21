Alexis Sanchez 'Planning to Return Early' for Man Utd Pre-Season Training to Force Move

Alexis Sanchez is preparing to cut short his summer holiday in order to force a move away from Manchester United this summer.

The Chilean's season only ended a week ago, but The Sun report that he is already thinking about calling time on his summer break early to beat his teammates back to Carrington ahead of their expected return on 2 July. It's unclear whether The Sun are suggesting that Sanchez will withdraw from Chile's Copa America squad or have simply forgotten that the tournament is existing, with the competition not mentioned once in their report.

Completely agree with the latest from @Andy_Headspeath for @90min_Football - buying Bale outright would be a bad, bad move for Man Utd. And not what the player deserves either.



Can't say I'd say no to subsidised salary loan deal mind...https://t.co/YInkqlupJb — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) May 20, 2019

The 2019 edition of the South American continental competition will include Qatar and Japan as 'invited teams', and will kick off on 14 June. A return to Manchester 'before 2 July' would likely mean Sanchez missing all of the knockout stages of the tournament. Again, it's unclear whether this is a deliberate or accidental oversight.

What is clear is that Sanchez's prospects at Old Trafford are unlikely to improve next season unless something dramatic happens, having scored just twice all season for United in all competitions in a miserable season on both a personal and collective level.

The Chilean was one of the few United players who didn't even see a slight upturn in his form during a good run in the early part of 2019 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, providing just a single assist and no goals in the Premier League this year between absences related to both injury and form.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has scored more goals at Old Trafford this season than Alexis Sanchez. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) May 12, 2019

Inter and Juventus have both been linked with summer moves for the 30-year-old forward, who earns the best part of £500,000 each week at United – a figure few clubs can afford to match.