Andros Townsend Wins Premier League Goal of the Season Award for Screamer Against Man City

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend has won the Carling Goal of the Season award for his strike against Manchester City in December.

His stunning 35 yard volley against the Premier League champions was enough to stand out among a ten goal shortlist released by the Premier League last week.

Townsend's rocket into the top corner helped his Palace side to a huge 3-2 victory at the Etihad in December, which turned out to be City's only home defeat of the season.

The former England international's incredible first time strike was considered better than Vincent Kompany's screamer against Leicester on the penultimate match day of the season.

Other strikes on the shortlist included Newcastle's Fabian Schar's long range effort against Burnley, Eden Hazard's spellbinding run against West Ham, and Andre Schurrle's superbly controlled volley against Burnley for Fulham.

🏆 He's won the big one...@andros_townsend has won the @premierleague Carling Goal of the Season! 🚀



Well earned, Andros! 👏

The shortlist was comprised of every goal of the month announced by the Premier League, a list which also contained strikes from Jean Michael Seri, Daniel Sturridge, Aaron Ramsey, Son Heung-min and Anthony Knockaert.

Townsend received the award following a public vote, although it is not yet known how much the margin of victory was.

If it's purely a vote we won't win this one 🙄😂

The official Premier League award should more than make up for coming up short in BBC Match of the Day's award, as pundits and Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Ian Wright instead plugged for Vincent Kompany's stormer against Leicester.