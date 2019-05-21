Argentina Officially Announce 23-Man Squad for 2019 Copa America

Argentina have officially announced their 23-man squad for the 2019 Copa America in Brazil this summer.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni initially revealed a 40-man squad for the tournament, but he whittled that number down to 23 on Tuesday.

The biggest omission from the squad is Inter's Mauro Icardi, who has been left out of the squad after missing a large portion of the season following a public falling out with the club. That, coupled with the fact that the striker has struggled for form since coming back into the side, has left Scaloni with little choice other than to leave him out.

Similarly unsurprising is the inclusion of Lionel Messi, who brought his temporary hiatus from international football to an end in March. He'll no doubt be desperate to end his long wait for a trophy with Argentina after agonisingly missing out in the previous two Copa America finals.

There are also inclusions for a handful of Premier League players, including Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi, Watford's Roberto Pereyra and Tottenham defender Juan Foyth.

This is the first time Aguero has been called up to represent the national side since Scaloni took over the reigns following La Seleccion's disappointing World Cup campaign, so it remains to be seen how big a role he will end up playing in Brazil.

Argentina have been drawn in Group B against Colombia, Paraguay and guest nation Qatar and will get their tournament underway on June 15.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Agustin Marchesin (Club America), Esteban Andrada (Boca Juniors)

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Renzo Saravia (Racing), Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria (PSG), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Exequiel Palacios (River Plate), Guido Rodriguez (Club America)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Matias Suarez (River Plate)