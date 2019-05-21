Arsenal Director Fires Warning to Aubameyang & Ozil as Gunners Plan New Contract Strategy

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham has indirectly told star duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil to make a decision on their futures - with the pair only having contracts until 2021.

Aubameyang has enjoyed an outstanding first full season at the Emirates Stadium after finishing as the Premier League's joint top scorer, though Ozil has struggled to find a way into Unai Emery's side.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Now, Venkatesham has insisted that the Gunners are willing to sell stars who have two years left on their contracts in a effort to avoid a repeat situation regarding midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who will join Serie A champions Juventus on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

“We need to make sure we are really disciplined,” Venkatesham said, as quoted by the Express.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“A good example of that is senior players that aren’t towards the end of their careers, we need to make sure that those players, when they’ve got two years left on their contract, we’re making the difficult decisions.

“We’re either renewing those players’ contracts, or we’re selling those players.

“So we’re going to have to be brave with those decisions along the way, because we can’t be in a situation where we are allowing players to walk out the door for free unless they are coming towards the end of their career.”

2-3 years ago Arsenal had the opportunity to renew the Sanchez and Ozil contracts or sell them for a handsome profit yet both were allowed to run down their contracts. Poor management has led to this position! @HighburySquad @GoonerGirl1969 @leemarkjudges @LeeGunner82 @ — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) January 17, 2019

The managing directors comments come ahead of a huge summer for Arsenal where transfer funds are reportedly low, but that may depend on the result of their Europa League final against Chelsea next week in Baku - the result of which will decide if the north London club will be playing Champions League football next season.

29-year-old Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, while Ozil believes that he will be staying at Arsenal for the remainder of his contract.