Arsenal Players Set to Share Huge £10m in Bonuses if They Win the Europa League

Arsenal players will be handsomely rewarded should they beat Chelsea in the Europa League final, with them set to receive a share of £10m in bonuses if they're successful.

The Gunners take on their London rivals in Baku at the end of this month, as Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri hope to crown their first seasons in England with a European trophy.

Victory for Arsenal would also see them qualify for next season's Champions League, and according to the Daily Mail, their players will also be rewarded financially if they're victorious in Azerbaijan's capital.

The playing staff will receive a share of £10m, meaning each player will be entitled to payments ranging from £100,000 to £500,000 should they win the north London club their first European honour since the Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.

It's been widely reported that Emery is set to receive a £40m transfer budget in the summer, after Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Qualification for the Champions League next season however, via Europa League success in Baku, would see the Spaniard's budget significantly increase, adding yet more financial implications on the final.

Like Arsenal, Chelsea are also set to receive 'six figure sums' if they win the final, per the Daily Mail, but are already assured of their place in next season's Champions League having finished third in the Premier League.

Arsenal will play Austrian top flight side LASK Linz on Thursday at London Colney in a behind closed doors friendly.



Unai Emery sees it as an important part of his side's preparation for the EL final. The squad will then fly to Baku on Saturday. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 20, 2019

One player who looked set to miss out was Arsenal and Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between Azerbaijan and the midfielder's homeland. The Azerbaijan FA however have given assurances regarding the Mikhitaryan's safety to play in the final on May 29.