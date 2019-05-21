Barcelona Duo Keen to Remain at Camp Nou Despite Ongoing Transfer Speculation

Barcelona duo Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti are both keen to stay at Camp Nou this summer, despite being linked with moves away from the club.

The Catalan giants have the chance of securing a second consecutive league and cup double this weekend if they beat Valencia in the Copa del Rey final but despite this, the season is likely to be remembered for the club's failure in the Champions League once again; having been on the receiving end of a scintillating comeback for the second year in a row.

It's led to calls for Barça to dramatically overhaul their squad in the summer, with the possible departures of Rakitic and Umtiti, along with several other names, poised to fund their efforts in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, however, the aforementioned pair are looking to remain at Barcelona over the summer, provided there is assurances regarding their playing time.

Barça have already strengthened in midfield after signing Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in January, meaning there's more competition in the centre of the park for Rakitic to contend with.

The Croatian international, who is contracted at La Blaugrana until 2021, has been linked with a mover to Inter, as well as turning down a lucrative move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The 31-year-old has been a key player for Barca, however, since joining from Sevilla in 2014.

Umtiti, meanwhile, who is under contract until 2023, made just 15 appearances during the 2018/19 due to a knee injury and a dip in form. The 25-year-old is likely to command a huge transfer fee should he move on, though his poor recent record with injuries may put off interested parties.

His position at Barcelona could be under threat, though, should Ernesto Valverde's side complete the signing of the talented Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax this summer.