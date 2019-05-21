Canada Women Become First International XI to Join Common Goal & Pledge 1% of Salary to Charity

Canada Women have become the first 'international XI' to join Common Goal, the movement that has seen players from all over the world pledge to donate at least 1% of their salary to charitable causes that use football as a tool to bring about positive social change.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata became the first player to make the 1% pledge in 2017 and was soon joined by international stars Mats Hummels and Giorgio Chiellini.

Image by Jamie Spencer

USWNT stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe became the first female players to sign up, with Common Goal now backed by close to 100 players, with near gender parity, and having already generated as much as $1.3m for 'high-impact football charities' around the world.

As many as 15 Canada players and one member of coaching staff have now joined Common Goal in 2019, with goalkeeper Erin McLeod the first to make the pledge in February.

The list of players to have signed up includes Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who has scored 181 goals for her country and is now just four shy of setting a new world record for international football, Lyon defender Kadeisha Buchanan, Houston Dash midfielder Sophie Schmidt and 18-year-old Jordyn Huitema, who is now the youngest player to have joined Common Goal.

Image by Jamie Spencer

"When I heard about Common Goal - the social impact movement in global football where members pledge 1% of their wages to football charities - I just thought, 'Of course. Why wouldn't I want to be a part of this?'" McLeod told The Players' Tribune.

"Now I am extremely proud that 15 of the girls on the team have signed up and at the World Cup this summer, Canada will have the first Common Goal XI. I won't be there because I'm injured - it crushes my heart - but I'm so proud of the players who will be there.

"This is what our Canadian legacy is all about," she explained.

Rich Lam/GettyImages

"Some weeks ago we reached an agreement with the Canadian Soccer Association, giving us the best contracts we've ever had. One of the first things these Canadian players do is commit a percentage of their salaries to Common Goal. This is the character of the Canadian National Team - they are role models in every sense of the word."

The full list of the Canadians to join Common Goal is as follows:

Adriana Leon (West Ham), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Desiree Scott (Utah Royals), Janine Beckie (Man City), Jenna Hellstrom (KIF Örebro), Jordyn Huitema (Chilliwack FC), Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), Lindsay Agnew (Houston Dash), Rebecca Quinn (Paris FC), Robyn Gayle (Cultural Manager Canada WNT), Sabrina D'Angelo (Vittsjö GIK), Shannon Woeller (Eskilstuna Utd), Shelina Zadorsky (Orlando Pride), Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash), Stephanie Labbé (NC Courage), Erin McLeod (Växjö DFF)

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe said of the announcement: "Hearing the news about the first Common Goal international XI is so inspiring.

"The fact that this is a team of women is a really powerful statement about the role women are playing in Common Goal, and in the development of the global football industry generally.

"Congratulations to this amazing group of Canadians and welcome to the Common Goal team. Looking forward to seeing you all at the World Cup this summer."

Canada head to this summer's Women's World Cup ranked fifth in the world by FIFA.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Common Goal is the creation of streetfootballworld, the international leader in football for good. Over the past 15 years, the organisation has assembled a global network of more than 120 football-based organisations that use football as a tool to tackle social issues ranging from gender equality in India to peace-building in Colombia to refugee integration in Germany.