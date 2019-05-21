Connor Wickham Extends Contract With Crystal Palace Until June 2021

Crystal Palace have announced that striker Connor Wickham has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him in south London until June 2021.

Wickham, who joined the Eagles from Sunderland in 2015 for a fee in the region of £9m, had just a year left on his previous deal before the new terms were agreed.

In an official statement on the club's website, it was confirmed: "Crystal Palace are delighted to confirm that Connor Wickham has put pen to paper on a contract extension which will run until June 2021.

"As with much of his time at Palace, Wickham has been hampered by injury this season, making just eight appearances across competitions, though he did score that memorable opener against Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round victory back in January.

All in all, the 26-year-old has 10 goals in 42 appearances across competitions since joining the club, collecting four assists.

Upon the announcement, Wickham declared: “I’m pleased to have got everything sorted, so I can now fully focus on working my way back into the team during pre-season and the upcoming campaign. I hope I’ll be able to show that when fully fit I’m capable of playing a key part.

“It meant a lot that the club backed me after such a serious injury and I hope I’ll be able to repay that faith shown in me.”

Roy Hodgson's side ended the season in 12th place in the Premier League after picking up 49 points, with their next scheduled pre-season fixture coming on the 27th of July against Bristol City.

