Fernando Llorente Set to Leave Tottenham as Club Fail to Trigger Contract Extension

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente looks set to leave the club this summer, as the club have decided against extending the Spaniard's contract.

Llorente's current deal expires at the end of this season and the 34-year-old would have hoped his key role in Tottenham's progress to the Champions League final may earn him an extension, but it appears the final in Madrid may be his Spurs swansong.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

As reported by the Daily Mirror, the Lilywhites had until Saturday to trigger the 12-month extension of Llorente's contract but the club seem to have shown their striker the door, as they turn their attention to a younger back-up option to Harry Kane.

The Mirror report Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez has a potential target for Spurs, who scored 13 goals in La Liga this season, while clubs throughout Europe are showing interest in the outgoing Llorente.

Milan, Roma, Valencia and Marseille are all said to be keen on the experienced striker, who has shown his ability on the European stage on multiple occasions this season.

Fernando Llorente forced them to include to community shield https://t.co/aEn2GwENxD — Farewell Trippier (@yvessaintana) May 18, 2019

It was Llorente's goal at the Etihad Stadium that knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League, sending Spurs through to the last four, where the Spaniard came on at half time and played a key role in the remarkable second-half comeback against Ajax.

However, Llorente has struggled for game time under Mauricio Pochettino - he has made just seven Premier League starts since arriving in 2017 - and unless the club perform a U-turn after next month's final against Liverpool, Llorente will be looking for a new club over the summer.





Spurs will take on the Reds in Madrid on June 1, as the north London club look to lift their first ever European Cup.