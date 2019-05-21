Fulham Transfers: Deciding Which Players to Keep & Sell This Summer

Fulham's 2018/19 season in the Premier League was, woeful, to say the least. They finished 19th, eight points adrift of 18th placed Cardiff; and after spending around £100m in the summer transfer window, you begin to wonder, where did all that money go?

Fulham seemed to favour signing a vast quantity of players, as opposed to the more conventional route of going for quality. With big money signings of Jean-Michael Seri, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Aleksandar Mitrovic all failing to live up to their potential, Fulham seem to be desperately in need of a summer clear out.

The Cottagers had their fare share of managerial troubles during this campaign, with three managers taking charge this season. But bizarre transfers combined with terrible tactics ultimately amalgamated into a season many fans will want to forget.



Now that Fulham have fallen back into the Championship, they need to get a number of highly paid players off their wage bill if they are to stop themselves from free-falling down the leagues. Newly appointed Scott Parker will have a monumental job on his hands steadying this ship, but with the right signings he should be able to do so.

Here, we rundown every first-team player and decide whether or not they deserve to be a part of Scott's plans next season.

Goalkeepers

Marcus Bettinelli - KEEP - It was a shame that Bettinelli wasn't given the opportunities he deserved after their promotion from the Championship. He'll want to play for the club, unlike others, and is a reliable figure between the sticks.

Fabri - SELL - This signing was a weird one, made on a whim due to a decision from a goalkeeping coach, and evidently it hasn't paid off. He made just five appearances and wasn't that much better than Bettinelli, but takes up a lot more of the wage budget, so sell him.

Sergio Rico - LOAN EXPIRED - Even though Rico was one of Fulham's standout players this season, he was only at Craven Cottage on loan and it's doubtful he will want to return to play in the Championship.

Full Backs

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - LOAN EXPIRED - Fosu-Mensah did not impress since leaving Mancester United on another loan deal, as he lacked the attacking threat his predecessor, Ryan Fredericks, possessed, and Fulham should be happy to see the back of him.

Cyrus Christie - KEEP - Christie may not have been a standout player for Fulham this season, but he will be a solid defensive option for their next run in the Championship.

Joe Bryan - KEEP - Bryan missed large parts of the season due to injury, but in the games he did play, he was a solid wing back. Given more first-team opportunities in the Championship the £6m man should develop into a solid player for the Cottagers.

Centre Backs

Alfie Mawson - SELL - Since signing for Fulham for around £15m in the summer transfer window, Mawson was believed to be a bargain. Yet after a stellar season for Swansea, he's hardly featured in the Premier League, mainly due to a knee injury which cut short his pre-season. Many Premier League clubs will be looking to sign Mawson cheaply, and Fulham should let him go.

Calum Chambers - LOAN EXPIRED - In a similar vein to Rico, Chambers started performing for Fulham all too late, and this inevitably doomed them. Unfortunately Fulham will have no chance of securing Chambers' services in the Championship, unless Arsenal offer to pay some of his wages.

Denis Odoi - KEEP - Odoi has played consistently throughout this season, but at times hasn't kept up the pace that the Premier League requires, the jump up to top flight football looked too big for him, but in the Championship he'll shine.

Maxime Le Marchand - KEEP - Le Marchand was employed at left back and centre back in an attempt to solve Fulham's defensive frailties, and it didn't work. He was a lot more impressive at centre back and given another season, he should start performing consistently.

Tim Ream - KEEP - This Fulham legend has been with the club since 2015, making well over 100 appearances for the club. At 31 years of age he is a reliable leader in the backline and should be utilised more than he was this season.

Central Midfielders

Jean-Michael Seri - SELL - Sell, sell, sell. A truly bizarre signing that chose Fulham over Barcelona, who has only shown his world-class ability a scant number of times this season. He obviously doesn't want to play for the club and whenever faced with hardship, he's seemingly given up. With Monaco sniffing around for his signature, Fulham should bite their hand off for the opportunity to recoup some of their losses.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - SELL - Sadly Zambo Anguissa didn't have the best start to his Premier League career. At only 23 years of age he was thrust into a new culture, with a new language and made to play in a new position, he was doomed from the get-go. Fulham should sell him to open up funds to sign more Championship level players.

Havard Nordtveit - LOAN EXPIRED - Another one of Fulham's many loan signings that didn't work, simply put, they can't afford him and they don't need him.

Tom Cairney - KEEP - Having recently signed a contract keeping him at Craven Cottage until 2024, captain Cairney doesn't show any signs of jumping ship. He was pivotal in the Championship and should prove to be again next season.

Kevin McDonald - KEEP - Like many of the other players instrumental in Fulham's promotion, McDonald was left on the sidelines this season. Fulham have learnt from their mistakes and should turn to him to act as the anchor in their midfield once more.

Neeskens Kebano - KEEP - Kebano hardly featured this season, only making seven Premier League appearances, but he is a reliable player and will be needed if Fulham wish to gain promotion next season.

Attacking Midfielders & Wingers

Ryan Sessegnon - SELL - Even though Fulham should, and will want to, keep 19-year-old Sessegnon, it will be a hard fought task. With Manchester United reportedly interested, Fulham may be able to get an incredibly high fee for him, which could in-turn give them the funds to get promotion next season.

Ryan Babel - OUT OF CONTRACT - Babel has been fantastic since signing for Fulham, contributing to nine goals in 15 appearances. But he was only at Fulham on a short-term deal signed by Claudio Ranieri, and he has reportedly already signed a contract with Galatasaray, so sadly his Premier League return is over.

Lazar Markovic - OUT OF CONTRACT - Another Ranieri signing in the form of journeyman Lazar Markovic; his contract is up and is set to be let go by Fulham. Hopefully he can find his feet somewhere else and finally reach his potential.

Floyd Ayite - KEEP - He began to show promise towards the end of the season, and will be a valuable asset in the Championship. Fulham would be naive to sell him.

Andre Schurrle - SELL - The on-loan Borussia Dortmund star has been one of the biggest flops of the Premier League season, but thanks to a clause in his contract, Fulham can send him back to Dortmund instead of keeping him on loan for another year. They should jump at this opportunity to free up some well needed wages.



Forwards

Aleksandar Mitrovic - SELL - One of Fulham's best performers this season, scoring 11 goals in 37 appearances. Many mid-table Premier League clubs are very interested in him, including West Ham and Everton, so it will be hard to keep hold of a player of his quality.

Luciano Vietto - ALEADY LEFT - Again one of the many loan signings that Fulham made in order to strengthen an incredibly weak squad before the Premier League campaign began, and another signing that didn't work. He has no intention of returning as has already signed a permanent deal with Sporting CP.

Aboubakar Kamara - RELEASE - After being caught up in an incredibly bizarre fight with fellow strike partner Mitrovic, and consequently with manager Ranieri, Kamara's Fulham career is finished. Once back from loan he must be let go of, in any way they can.

