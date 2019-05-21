Gareth Bale Demands €51m Payout From Real Madrid in Order to Leave This Summer

Out-of-favour Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has offered to leave the club this summer, provided he's paid €51m for the remainder of his contract.

The 29-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu ever since the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane in March.

The Welshman failed to appear in any of Los Blancos' final three league games, with Zidane claiming the reason he was an unused substitute for the final game of the season against Real Betis was due to his day-to-day attitude.

It's led to increasing speculation that Bale will leave the 13-time Champions League winners during the summer, although according to El Confidencial, it's going to cost Real Madrid an enormous sum in order to do so.

That's because the Spanish media outlet is claiming that Bale is asking for €51m in order leave, as he seeks to be paid the remainder of his contract, which is set to run until 2022.

Real Madrid are desperate to offload the Welsh international, although the price-tag of close to the £86m they paid Tottenham to sign him in 2013 is just one of many reasons as to why potential suitors are yet to come forward.

Bale finished with just 11 goals and five assists in the league and Champions League in 2018/19, as Real Madrid failed to win any of La Liga, the Copa del Rey or the UEFA Champions League.

To add insult to injury, Toni Kross, 29, recently received a contract extension until 2023, while Bale is likely to be one of a few players shipped out by Los Blancos to fund a major squad overhaul with targets including Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard.