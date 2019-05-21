Gregg Berhalter Names 40-Man USMNT Preliminary Squad for 2019 Gold Cup

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter released his 40-man preliminary roster for the 2019 Gold Cup on Monday, including a mix of youth and veterans to take on CONCACAF's best this summer.

The national team has been under a cloud of uncertainty since the end of 2017 after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but many supporters see the upcoming tournament as a chance to bounce back and get onto the right track.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Big names such as Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Michael Bradley have all been named to the preliminary squad, with the first two set to compete in their first major tournament for the United States. Notable exclusions to the roster include defenders DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks (injuries) and forward Bobby Wood who have all been crucial parts of the squad over the last five years.

Big things are expected out of the youngsters included in this team, with players such as Pulisic and Adams received big moves in Europe this past year. USMNT supporters will be excited to see players like Josh Sargent and Jonathon Amon selected to the roster after both were left out of Tab Ramos' squad for the upcoming Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

here’s @USMNT 40 man provisional roster for Gregg Berhalter’s first competitive games in Gold Cup this summer. I’ll do a Q&A shortly - initial thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ZirfrWR616 — Stu Holden (@stuholden) May 20, 2019

USMNT 40-Man 2019 Gold Cup Preliminary Roster





Goalkeepers(5): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (Los Angeles FC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew/Manchester City, England)

Defenders(15): Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur, England) Marlon Fossey (Fulham, England), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Omar Gonzalez (Club Atlas, Mexico), Andrew Gutman (Charlotte Independence on loan from Celtic, Scotland), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading, England on loan from Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Antonee Robinson (Wigan, England on loan from Everton), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmermann (Los Angeles FC)

Midfielders(9): Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Duane Holmes (Derby County, England), Sebastian Lletget (Los Angeles Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke 04, Germany), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

Forwards(11): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jonathan Amon (FC Nordsjælland, Denmark), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Ankaragücü, Turkey on loan from Vitória Guimarães, Portugal), Joe Gyau (MSV Duisburg, Germany) Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles FC), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)