How KIA Gave Two Chelsea Super Fans a Dream Day Out With Eidur Gudjohnsen

Chelsea's run to the Europa League final has seen them put on some great performances, including the round-of-32 meeting with Swedish side Malmo.

With a 2-1 lead from the first leg, the Blues returned to Stamford Bridge and put on a real show, storming to a 3-0 victory. The build up to the game was full of excitement for Chelsea fans, and KIA played a huge part in making it so special for two lifelong supporters.

Ahead of the game, KIA told die-hard Blues Ton and Hugo that they had been chosen for a special tour of Stamford Bridge, but left them guessing what their incredible surprise could be.

Not only did Ton and Hugo have the chance to get a hands-on view of the stadium, but they got to do so alongside club icon Eidur Gudjonsen, who went to surprise the two stunned fans at a nearby cafe. How's that for a dream day out?

The two could not believe that they had been given such an astonishing opportunity, and quickly used the time to quiz Gudjohnsen on some of his favourite moments in Chelsea blue.

The former Iceland international did not hesitate to take a trip down memory lane with the supporters, reminiscing about famous memories like his side's sublime 4-2 win over Barcelona back in 2005.

Once the talking was over, it was time to get down to the main event - the tour.

KIA's mission is to bring fans closer to their clubs, and it does not get much closer than pitch side, as Gudjohnsen escorted Ton and Hugo on their own personal tour of the pitch and the dressing rooms, as well as talking them through some of his memorabilia in the club museum.

The fans were eager to admit that they were living their dreams by walking out the tunnel at Stamford Bridge alongside someone like Gudjohnsen, who was clearly delighted to share his vast wealth of Chelsea knowledge.

Moments such as his famous bicycle kick against Leeds United were the topic of discussion, as Ton and Hugo reflected on how they were given the chance to spend a day with somebody who represented a huge part of their childhood.

Opportunities like this are once in a lifetime, and it was all thanks to KIA, who are doing all they can to give fans the chance to connect with their clubs like never before.

