Ilkay Gundogan Eager to Open Fresh Contract Talks With Man City After Winning Historic Treble

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says he wants to open fresh contract talks at the Etihad after winning a domestic treble this season.

The Germany international is under contract until next summer, with extension talks having broken down earlier this year in March, and has been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter.

Despite attracting the attention of the Italian giants, the 28-year-old now seems willing to discuss terms with City chiefs and is keen to stay at the club beyond 2020.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

In an interview with Bild, Gundogan stated: "I wanted to focus completely on the games in recent months. I think my form and results of the last week have shown this was the right path.

"Now there's enough time to reflect on the situation and re-engage with the club."

Pointing out what the club had achieved, he added: "With the Champions League, it would have been a five-star season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"In England, we cleared all the titles that were possible, including the title in the best league in the world."

Gundogan spent much of the campaign successfully filling in for Fernandinho. Given the Brazilian's injury woes, manager Pep Guardiola will likely want to keep hold of his replacement.

While Fernandinho still managed to make 27 appearances this season, his absence has occasionally been City's downfall and the head coach won't want to risk being without a capable alternative.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Consequently, Gundogan's game time grew more frequent throughout the campaign. This, along with the club's domestic success, will certainly be a motivating factor in the central midfielder's change of heart.