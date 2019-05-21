Ilkay Gundogan Eager to Open Fresh Contract Talks With Man City After Winning Historic Treble

By 90Min
May 21, 2019

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says he wants to open fresh contract talks at the Etihad after winning a domestic treble this season.

The Germany international is under contract until next summer, with extension talks having broken down earlier this year in March, and has been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter.

Despite attracting the attention of the Italian giants, the 28-year-old now seems willing to discuss terms with City chiefs and is keen to stay at the club beyond 2020.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

In an interview with Bild, Gundogan stated: "I wanted to focus completely on the games in recent months. I think my form and results of the last week have shown this was the right path.

"Now there's enough time to reflect on the situation and re-engage with the club."

Pointing out what the club had achieved, he added: "With the Champions League, it would have been a five-star season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"In England, we cleared all the titles that were possible, including the title in the best league in the world."

Gundogan spent much of the campaign successfully filling in for Fernandinho. Given the Brazilian's injury woes, manager Pep Guardiola will likely want to keep hold of his replacement.

While Fernandinho still managed to make 27 appearances this season, his absence has occasionally been City's downfall and the head coach won't want to risk being without a capable alternative. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Consequently, Gundogan's game time grew more frequent throughout the campaign. This, along with the club's domestic success, will certainly be a motivating factor in the central midfielder's change of heart. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message