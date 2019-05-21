Inter Enquire About €20m-Rated Jerome Boateng Ahead of Summer Rebuild

Inter are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich centre back Jerome Boateng this summer, as they look to overhaul their squad.

Boateng has been at Bayern since leaving Manchester City in 2011 for £12.15m, and has since gone on to make 286 appearances for the German side, notching eight goals and 22 assists on his way to winning seven Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and one Champions League trophy.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

According to reports in Bild, as relayed by Football Italia, the Nerazzurri have enquired about a move for the 30-year old defender, with Bayern responding with a valuation of around €20m, though they may be willing to negotiate on that price.

Having been a mainstay for much of his career in Bavaria, Boateng has struggled to attain regular minutes this season, especially in the back half of the campaign, with just nine appearances since the turn of the year in the league.

Couple that with the incoming arrivals of both Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez this summer, and Boateng's future looks cloudy at best in Munich.



This has pushed him to consider his future at the club, with Inter poised as his most likely destination as it stands. However, there is a caveat to these reports, in that Sky Sports' German branch are denying them.



When you think of destruction on a football pitch, you naturally think of these players💥 https://t.co/RIdYoJcscf — 90min (@90min_Football) May 21, 2019

According to their sources, the World Cup winner has not yet had any contact with any club outside of Bayern, with the player waiting until after the DFB Pokal final against RB Leipzig on May 25th to make any decisions on his future.

Indeed, they understand that staying with FCB is not out of the question, especially considering the two years that remain on his current deal with the club.

