Inter Kit Leak: Photos of Nerazzurri's Controversial Home Shirt for 2019/20 Season Emerge Online

By 90Min
May 21, 2019

Images of Inter's potential new home kit for the 2019/20 season have surfaced online, showing a controversial break from the traditional vertical stripes that have graced the Nerazzurri for so long. 

This comes just a day after photos leaked of the club's prospective away shirt, which contained a similarly unprecedented shift, this time in colour, with a bright teal jersey accompanying a revamped badge made up of black and gold hues.

And the home shirt also contains a variation in colour, though not quite such a drastic one. As reported Footy Headlines, who have become a reliable source of kit releases over the years,  this new kit will contain a slightly lighter hue of blue than this season to go along with the characteristic black stripes.

Where Nike's new kit will deviate, though, is in these stripes. As the stripes reach the embossed 'Pirelli' logo in the centre of the shirt, they become diagonal for a section, before returning to their natural state at the bottom of the shirt. 

There is also a white collar to go along with the white Nike logo, as well as white tapering at the end of the sleeves. It is understood that the diagonal pattern is restricted to the area around the logo, with no such design found on the back of the shirt.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

According to these reports, the kit will be officially released on Tuesday May 21st, though as of yet there has been no official confirmation from the club. 

With one game to go in the Serie A season, Inter are primed for a successive return to the Champions League after last season's qualification broke six-year hiatus. Despite the recent loss to Napoli, Luciano Spalletti's side know that a win against 17th-placed Empoli at San Siro on Saturday will be enough to secure their place in Europe's premier competition. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message