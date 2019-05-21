Inter Kit Leak: Photos of Nerazzurri's Controversial Home Shirt for 2019/20 Season Emerge Online

Images of Inter's potential new home kit for the 2019/20 season have surfaced online, showing a controversial break from the traditional vertical stripes that have graced the Nerazzurri for so long.

This comes just a day after photos leaked of the club's prospective away shirt, which contained a similarly unprecedented shift, this time in colour, with a bright teal jersey accompanying a revamped badge made up of black and gold hues.



And the home shirt also contains a variation in colour, though not quite such a drastic one. As reported Footy Headlines, who have become a reliable source of kit releases over the years, this new kit will contain a slightly lighter hue of blue than this season to go along with the characteristic black stripes.

Where Nike's new kit will deviate, though, is in these stripes. As the stripes reach the embossed 'Pirelli' logo in the centre of the shirt, they become diagonal for a section, before returning to their natural state at the bottom of the shirt.

There is also a white collar to go along with the white Nike logo, as well as white tapering at the end of the sleeves. It is understood that the diagonal pattern is restricted to the area around the logo, with no such design found on the back of the shirt.



According to these reports, the kit will be officially released on Tuesday May 21st, though as of yet there has been no official confirmation from the club.

With one game to go in the Serie A season, Inter are primed for a successive return to the Champions League after last season's qualification broke six-year hiatus. Despite the recent loss to Napoli, Luciano Spalletti's side know that a win against 17th-placed Empoli at San Siro on Saturday will be enough to secure their place in Europe's premier competition.