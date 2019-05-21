Report: Julian Brandt Nearing €25M Transfer to Borussia Dortmund

Julian Brandt is set to undergo a medical with Borussia Dortmund in the coming days ahead of a €25m move from Bayer Leverkusen.

By 90Min
May 21, 2019

Julian Brandt is set to undergo a medical with Borussia Dortmund in the coming days ahead of a €25m move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The German winger has been the subject of significant interest from a host of top clubs across Europe over the past few seasons after consistently impressing for Leverkusen. He enjoyed a decent 2018/19 campaign where he registered seven goals and 14 assists as Leverkusen secured a top four finish for the first time in three years.

According to German publication BildBorussia Dortmund have now activated Brandt's €25m release clause and the transfer should be completed at some point this week after the 23-year-old has completed a medical.

Bild also claim that Brandt informed his teammates that he will be joining Dortmund as they were travelling to a vacation in Barcelona.

Brandt appears to be a direct replacement for Christian Pulisic, who has now left Dortmund after agreeing to join Chelsea at the beginning of the January transfer window.

Leverkusen manager Rudi Voller has previously suggested that Leverkusen's top four finish may have been enough to convince Brandt to stay put, saying (via Goal): "We know exactly which clubs have knocked [for Brandt]. 

"Brandt has some requests, and in the next five, six or seven days there will be a decision. By reaching the Champions League, we hope we have a small or big chance [that he will stay]."

