Juventus have struck an agreement with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as they put plans in place to sign the player from Lazio this summer.

Milinkovic-Savic wasn't necessarily at his best for much of the season with Lazio, but his form notably improved in the latter stages of the campaign and he was named as the best midfielder in Serie A. He also played a central role in Lazio's Coppa Italia victory, where he scored the opening goal in the final against Atalanta last week.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have made the Serbian midfielder a priority signing this summer and are now in advanced talks to prise him away from Lazio.

The report claims that Juventus have already reached a 'broad agreement' with Milinkovic-Savic, but negotiations are yet to take place between the two clubs - suggesting that Juventus still have a long way to go before they are able to secure a deal.

That could prove to be even more difficult when Milinkovic-Savic's previous valuations are taken into consideration. Juventus previously made an attempt to land his signature last summer, but the 24-year-old was labelled with a €100m price tag by Lazio president Claudio Lotito.

The news concerning Milinkovic-Savic's now uncertain future comes after he claimed he would still like to achieve further success with Lazio, telling TGR (via Calciomercato) after the Coppa Italia victory: "I'm still in shock for the final, we hope to win many more. I want to bring other trophies to the Biancocelesti."

If Juventus were able to acquire Milinkovic-Savic, then he is expected to be just one of a number of new signings as the club prepare to build a squad that is capable of finally delivering the Champions League.