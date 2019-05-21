Lionel Messi: All of the Argentine's Pichichi Wins After He Tied Telmo Zarra's Record

Lionel Messi has broken pretty much every record of all time, although the diminutive Argentine has had to settle for only equalling one this time around.

The 31-year-old rounded off his La Liga season with a brace in a 2-2 draw away to Eibar. In truth, the game at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua meant very little as Barcelona were already assured their 26th league title, while Messi was assured of his sixth Pichichi Trophy.

MESSI, Zarra: 6 🏆

Di Stefano, Quini, Hugo Sanchez: 5 🏆



His tally of 36 league goals this season put him a distant first, with Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema sharing second place on 21 goals - some 15 behind the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Its means that Messi is now level with Athletic Bilbao legend Telmo Zarra on six Pichichi Trophy wins, although few would back against the number ten breaking yet another record before he finishes his career.

Here's a trip down memory now now as we remember all six of Messi's Pichichi wins:

2009/10 - 34 Goals

Despite making his debut for Barcelona in October 2004, Messi had to wait six seasons before claiming his first Pichichi Trophy in the 2009/10 campaign.

The Argentine finished that season with 34 goals in La Liga - including three hat-tricks - as Barcelona ended the season as league champions with 99 points, with a three-point gap between themselves and Real Madrid in second.

Messi also managed to edge out goalscoring threats from Los Blancos in the race for the Pichichi, as Gonzalo Higuain finished as runner-up with 27 goals, while Cristiano Ronaldo came third with 26 goals.

2011/12 - 50 Goals

After finishing second to Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010/11, Messi saw him reclaim the Pichichi Trophy in 2011/12 in emphatic fashion.

He only went and netted 50 La Liga goals that season - including six hat-tricks and two four-goal hauls - to set a record of most goals scored in a single La Liga season; a record that still stands to this day.

Incredibly, it wasn't enough to secure Barca the title as Real Madrid ended that season as La Liga winners, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing as the league's second-highest goalscorer on 46.

Instead, La Blaugrana had to settle for just the Copa del Rey.

2012/13 - 46 Goals

The first time Messi retained the Pichichi Trophy came in 2013, after his tally of 46 La Liga goals in the 2012/13 campaign was enough to see him keep hold of the trophy.

By the turn of the year, Messi had broken the record for most goals in a calendar year. His 79 goals for Barcelona and 12 for Argentina in 2012 - combining to total 91 goals - saw him break Gerd Muller's record of 85 goals in 1972.

This list is about La Liga goals though, and Messi enjoyed anther fruitful campaign in Spain's top flight, which included a stretch of scoring 33 goals in 21 consecutive league games.

His goals fired Barca to the title that season - reaching 100 points in the process - while Messi finished ahead of Ronaldo in the Pichichi Trophy, as he came second with 34 goals.

2016/17 - 37 Goals

Messi had a four season wait before claiming his fourth Pichichi Trophy, as Ronaldo (twice) and Luis Suarez (once) took ownership of the award for three seasons, before it was reclaimed by the Argentine in 2016/17.

Despite it coming in a season that Barcelona failed to win La Liga, Messi enjoyed yet another fabulous campaign on a personal note. He finished with a haul of 37 league goals, including a brace in a memorable win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a one-two for Barca at the top of the Pichichi Trophy charts, as Suarez came second with 29 goals, while Ronaldo finished third with 25 goals.

2017/18 - 34 Goals

Messi's fifth Pichichi Trophy came in 2017/18, in what was Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge of Barcelona.

His 34 La Liga goals - which is his joint-lowest total to win the award - was good enough to see Barca lift their 25th league title. It was a league campaign that saw him net three hat-tricks and one four-goal haul, which has become somewhat the norm for the Argentine.

That season saw him oust Ronaldo for the award once again. He finished on 26 goals in what proved to be the final season of the pair in La Liga, for know at least, as he left that summer for a new adventure at Juventus.

2018/19 - 36 Goals

And so to his record-equalling sixth Pichichi Trophy, which came in the 2018/19 campaign.

It was just the 36 goals he scored in La Liga this season to help Barcelona to their 26th league title in a league season that saw him head and shoulders above the rest.

Messi scored 15 more goals than Suarez and Benzema, who finished as joint-second, while no-one in Spain's top tier provided more assists than his 13.

He also netted his 600th Barcelona goal during this campaign, and has the chance to round off the season with yet another league and cup double; providing they beat Valencia in the Copa del Rey final at the weekend.