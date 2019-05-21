Lionel Messi Wins Record-Equalling Sixth Pichichi Trophy to Pull Level With Telmo Zarra

Never one of shying away of breaking records - or at least equalling them - Lionel Messi has won an record-equalling sixth Pichichi Trophy.

Messi clinched the famous trophy after finishing as La Liga's top scorer this season with 36 goals. He was 15 goals ahead of second place, which was shared between Barça teammate Luis Suarez and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

As a result, it's meant that the 31-year-old has drawn level with legendary Athletic striker Telmo, with no other player winning more than the duo.

Messi has won the award now for a third consecutive season, having done so in 2016/17 with 37 goals and again in 2017/18 with 34 goals.

The first of his Pichichi wins came in 2009/10 with 34 goals, before back-to-back successes in 2011/12 and 2012/13 with 50 and 46 goals respectively.

6⃣ Leo #Messi iguala a Zarra como jugador con más trofeos Pichichi ⚽

🏆2009/2010

🏆2011/2012

🏆2012/2013

🏆2016/2017

🏆2017/2018

🏆2018/2019 pic.twitter.com/yZMrpASuvx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 19, 2019

It's been yet another incredible season on a personal level for Messi, also providing 13 assists in La Liga. He's also the top scorer in the Champions League currently with 12 goals, and is unlikely to be unseated from top spot with just the final to play.

It's a final that will be without Messi though after Barcelona were knocked out by Liverpool in a dramatic semi-final, ending any hope of securing a treble this season.

The Catalan side have ended the season as La Liga winners, for a 26th time, and have the chance of finishing the campaign as double winners for a second successive season.

😍🐐🔥 Leo #Messi en @LaLiga 18/19

✅ Top scorer (36)

✅ Top in assists (13)

✅ 3rd Pichichi in a row (6th total)

✅ Most chances created (92)

✅ Most shots on goal (87)

✅ Most passes on opponents' half (1.587)

✅ Most points won thanks to his goals (18) pic.twitter.com/rYLgMT9Ka8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2019

Barça play Valencia in the Copa del Rey final this weekend, where victory would see Ernesto Valverde win the domestic double for the second time - although his future beyond this season remains uncertain.