Liverpool Named as Potential Challengers in Bayern Move for Free Agent Max Kruse

Liverpool have been named as rivals to Bayern Munich in the German champions' chase of Max Kruse, available on a free transfer this summer.

The 31-year-old would have to be willing to settle into a rotation role up front if he were to join either club, with Robert Lewandowski dominating the minutes for Bayern while the Reds' trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane look unlikely to be broken up.

Kruse reached double figures for goals and assists in the Bundesliga this season, although Sport1 describe him as more of a playmaker (or 'hanging tip', if you're just following Google Translate) rather than a traditional number 9.

One potential stumbling block could be the wage that Kruse would demand – reported to be in the 'high single digit millions' per season, which could translate to around £150,000 a week. While the lack of a transfer fee would mitigate some of that impact, that's still a lot of money to commit to an ageing forward who has never scored more than 15 goals in a league season.

Kruse may not be a first choice option for either Bayern or Liverpool this summer, as both chase Timo Werner, with the German champions actively pursuing other options.

The former Gladbach forward may fit the Reds' needs better, complementing Divock Origi as a deeper-lying attacking option off the bench as opposed to the Belgian's more goal-oriented game.

Liverpool will finish their season in Madrid on 1st June when they face Tottenham in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano.