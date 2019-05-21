Liverpool's Price Revealed for Harry Wilson With Wolves Interested in Summer Swoop

Liverpool academy graduate Harry Wilson has been linked with a £25m move away from Anfield, with Wolverhampton Wanderers said to be interested in the Derby County loanee.

Wilson has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in England with a series of outstanding performances for the Championship side.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

So it's unsurprising that the Welshman is attracting Premier League interest, and according to Football Insider, that interest comes from Wolves.

The 22-year-old has been a key figure in Derby County's promotion push this season, helping manager Frank Lampard's team reach the Championship play-off final, after ending Leeds United's promotion hopes with a dramatic comeback.

Derby also enjoyed success in cup competitions this season, having beaten Manchester United in the third round of the Carabao Cup - courtesy of a sublime free kick from Wilson at Old Trafford.

Wilson is Derby's top goalscorer having found the back of the net 16 times, as well as accumulating six assists. But as gifted as Wilson is, and despite the fact that he is fairly likely to be playing top tier football next season, it might not be with his parent club.





Jurgen Klopp's attack is already one of the most prolific in world football making it a huge ask for Wilson to break into the starting lineup anytime soon.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

This may lead the Liverpool manager to authorise the youngster's sale, as long as the club's £25m valuation is met. Wolves aren't afraid of splashing the cash so it's unlikely a fee in this region will deter them from continuing their pursuit Lampard's main man.