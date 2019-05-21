Manchester City managed to hang on and capture the club's second straight Premier League title this year. The English side has also shared a video which proved that it didn't allow the hardware to slip away either.

On Monday, a video clip surfaced on social media depicting Man City stars Sergio Agüero and Kevin De Bruyne dropping the Premier League trophy from a balcony during a fan event. Several outlets and tabloids posted stories explaining the incident, one that isn't all too uncommon in world football. (Looking at you, Sergio Ramos!)

But as it turns out, the mishap was a planned prank.

After SHOCKING FOOTAGE emerged of a broken @premierleague trophy yesterday, we thought it time we put the record straight...



On Tuesday, Manchester City shared a video showing how De Bruyne and Agüero executed the ordeal, in addition to the actual Premier League trophy, which was unharmed. It may or may not have been as convincing as City's 6–0 win over Watford in the FA Cup final last weekend to capture the domestic treble.