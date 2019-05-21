Manchester United Have Mega Money Bid for Kalidou Koulibaly Rejected by Napoli

By 90Min
May 21, 2019

Manchester United have had a €110m bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by the Serie A side, with I Partenopei reiterating that the centre back is not for sale.

United have been enamoured with Koulibaly for some time, and are widely understood to have submitted a €100m bid for the Senegalese international last summer, which was also rejected.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

And, according to reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Football Italia, the Red Devils have gone back in for the Napoli man once more this summer, with the same result. 

It is understood that, just like his predecessor Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Koulibaly as the best possible rearguard reinforcement the Red Devils could make this summer.

However, the Italian side's club president Aurelio de Laurentiis, having admitted to rejecting the €100m bid from an unnamed Premier League team understood to be United last summer, is once again having none of it. 

He considers the €110m figure (which roughly translates to £96.4m) far too low for his star centre half, and looks set to force Solskjaer and co to wait a further year until the summer of 2020, whereby the defender's release clause of €150m will become active. 

Koulibaly was recently named the Serie A Defensive Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season, after helping his side to 13 league clean sheets in 37 games. 

One man whose release clause United might have more immediate success with is Thomas Partey, with the Atletico Madrid midfielder, as per Football Ghana, apparently available for £43.5m this summer and the English club more than willing to pay for it.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message