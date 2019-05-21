Manchester United 'Still Hopeful' Juan Mata Will Sign New Contract

Manchester United are still hopeful that midfielder Juan Mata will be at the club next season, despite having so far failed to tie the Spaniard down to a new contract.

Mata's current deal expires on June 30, and there is interest in him from clubs in England, Italy and Spain in picking the player up on a free transfer. Barcelona, over the last few weeks, have been talked up as being at the front of the line.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Though according to a report by ESPN, Manchester United have offered Mata a new contract and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is still optimistic that the 31-year-old will sign the deal - even while he's seen close friend Ander Herrera leave the club recently.





Mata has been a first-team regular for most of his United career but has had reduced involvement in the most recent campaign, starting just 16 league games.





He joined Manchester United for a then club-record fee of £37m from Chelsea in January 2014 when David Moyes was at the helm at Old Trafford. He departed the Blues after struggling for game time under José Mourinho, who he would later play under at United.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He has been one of United's best performers since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and has scored some crucial goals, such as the equaliser in the 2016 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace which United would go on to win and and two goals, including a stunning scissor kick, against Liverpool at Anfield in 2015 that helped United finish in the top-four.





Mata has won the FA Cup, Community Shield, EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League during his time at Old Trafford. He has made 218 appearances for United, scoring 45 goals.





He has won 41 caps for Spain and was part of the squads that won the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012. However he has not made an appearance for his country since November 2016.