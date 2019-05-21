Moussa Sissoko Reveals Why He Wants Tottenham to Sign Lille Star Nicolas Pepe

By 90Min
May 21, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko says he would welcome the signing of LOSC Lille's Nicolas Pepe if the north London club were to purchase the coveted winger this summer.

Ivory Coast international Pepe has attracted attention from some of Europe's elite clubs, Tottenham included if what Sissoko says is anything to go by. The 23-year-old is fast becoming one of the hottest prospects in world football and his manager has confirmed he will leave soon.


The attacker has made 37 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and scored an impressive 22 goals, equal to Premier League Golden Boot winners Pierre-Emerick AubameyangSadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, also accumulating 11 assists.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

It's unsurprising, therefore, that Sissoko would like to see him in a Spurs shirt. In an interview with television station Canal Football Club as quoted by Le10Sport, the Frenchman stated: "I think he has the qualities for England. 


"He has already demonstrated his full potential with Angers, this year he confirmed with Lille, what he does is really exceptional. 


"I do not know where he'll go, but I wish him the best in his future club, and if it's in England, why not Tottenham?"

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, much to Sissoko's disappointment, there's a high chance he won't be teaming up with the Ivorian, as 10 Sport report that French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also in pursuit.

It's believed that PSG would be willing to make an offer for the player, having recently denied any possibility of French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe leaving the club, after he subtly hinted at his potential exit at a recent awards ceremony.

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

It appears that Nicolas Pepe will have the choice of multiple suitors this summer, as he looks almost certain to join a Champions League side, whoever that may be.

