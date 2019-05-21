N'Golo Kante Hands Chelsea Timely Fitness Boost After Returning to Training Ahead of UEL Final

By 90Min
May 21, 2019

Chelsea have received a major fitness boost ahead of their Europa League final against Arsenal with the news that N'Golo Kante has returned to training. 

The 28-year-old hasn't featured for the Blues since going off after only ten minutes against Watford on 5 May with a hamstring injury. It resulted in the midfielder missing the Europa League second-leg triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt and final game of the Premier League season against Leicester City. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri had suggested that Kante's season could be over after the "mistake" of fielding him against the Hornets, although as reported by The Sun, the World Cup winner has returned to training ahead of the final. 

The media outlet have claimed that the midfielder reported back for duty on Monday, ahead of schedule, with him taking an active part in training once again ahead of the final in Baku on 29 May. 

News of Kante's return will be music to the ears of those connected with the west London club, as the Frenchman has become an integral player since his move from Leicester in 2016. 

This season has seen Kante play slightly further forward under Sarri, with him providing four goals and four assists in 36 Premier League games, while playing a further 16 games in the Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sarri is aiming to win his first trophy as a manager, while the Blues themselves are looking to win the Europa League for the second time after doing so in 2013.

