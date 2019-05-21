Nico Schulz Joins Borussia Dortmund From Hoffenheim on Five-Year Deal

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Nico Schulz from Hoffenheim for an undisclosed fee, with the German international signing a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2024.

Schulz, who can play anywhere along the left flank from left back to left winger, was an integral player for Julian Nagelsmann's side in the 2018/19 season, notching two goals and nine assists in 37 appearances across competitions.

In an official statement on their website, the club confirmed: "The eight-time German champions Borussia Dortmund can confirm the purchase of midfielder Nico Schulz from league rivals 1899 Hoffenheim for the 2019/20 season. The 26-year-old signed a contract with BVB until 30 june 2024."

Speaking upon the announcement, sporting director Michael Zorc declared: "Nico Schulz is a defensive player who has made another leap in performance over the past few years and, like the German national football team, we will benefit greatly from his physique, his pace and his extreme dynamism."



The player himself revealed: "Borussia Dortmund is a top club whose team plays a football that simply suits me and my style, and I think I can help the team with my way of playing and we can achieve great things together."

