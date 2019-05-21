Olivier Giroud Explains Why Chelsea Don't Put Trust in Youth (and Why Arsenal Do)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has explained the difference he's experienced between his time at Arsenal and his current spell at Stamford Bridge, opening up on the environment which makes it difficult for young players to succeed in west London.

The Frenchman will face his old club in the Europa League final in Baku next week – a challenge he admits he relishes – and told the Mail that Chelsea's success over the last decade has made them less patient in looking for trophies, while the Gunners' financial restraints meant taking more chances.

#cfc have triggered the option in #Giroud's contract according to Telefoot. Means he will stay another year. With club not keen to keep #Higuain, set to be first choice with #Abraham as support/back-up. https://t.co/O2U6DMTPuD — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) May 19, 2019

"The main difference is Arsenal always tried to give the chances to the young players," he explained. "It felt like more players formed at the club could have the opportunity to play. Maybe you would get more time at Arsenal. They would be more patient.





"At Chelsea you have to be ready quickly because in terms of trophies it has been the best club in England for the last 10 years. You don't have time at Chelsea and when you are young it is quite difficult to find your place. You can see we have a very good academy producing very good players and a few of them are in the first team and that is a good example for the future generation.





"I don't want to kill the dreams of these young Chelsea players. They are very talented, but it makes sense because Chelsea invest more in every transfer window and they buy more top players in the world who are more experienced.

"I am just being honest. People who know football and the Premier League and these two clubs, they know Arsene Wenger could not spend too much money. It was the philosophy of the club and because of that — or thanks to that — he would give the opportunity to young players."