Olivier Giroud Officially Signs One-Year Contract Extension at Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed that striker Olivier Giroud has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the club for the 2019/20 season.

After joining the club from Arsenal in January 2018 for £15m on an 18-month deal, Giroud's contract was set to expire this summer, though there was understood to be a clause in the deal for a further year at the club.

Allez les Bleus! 🔵@_OlivierGiroud_ has signed a contract extension with the Blues! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2019

And, as revealed by the club in an official statement, this renewal has now been agreed, with the Blues declaring: "Olivier Giroud’s Chelsea contract has been extended for the 2019/20 season."

The player himself was delighted with the developments, explaining: "I am very happy to sign a new contract. I really wanted to stay at least one more year - I have felt a part of the team, the family, since the beginning and hopefully there will be more trophies to come."

And, speaking upon the announcement, club director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are very pleased that Olivier will be a Chelsea player for another season. Since joining us 18 months ago, he has at times had to be patient and wait for opportunities, but has still been able to make a positive contribution to the team.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

"Whether it is his unselfish link-up play or his 10 Europa League goals this season, he has been a crucial member of the squad and we hope he will be able to pick up a second Chelsea winner’s medal in Baku later this month to accompany last season’s FA Cup win."